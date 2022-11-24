The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system.

You’ll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.

2023 Lexus LS

The 2023 LS also adds a voice assistant that responds to the prompt “Hey Lexus.” Featuring natural-language processing similar to what other automakers already offer, it uses dual microphones and seat detection to maximize accuracy, according to Lexus.

Powertrains carry over for 2023. The LS 500 sticks with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 making 416 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. It’s coupled to a 10-speed automatic with the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. Lexus estimates 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds with rear-wheel drive, while an optional Dynamic Handling Package adds rear-wheel steering and sportier suspension tuning.

2023 Lexus LS

The LS 500h combines a 3.5-liter V-6 with a pair of electric motors (one serving as an engine starter and the other driving the rear wheels) for a combined output of 354 hp. The hybrid comes with all-wheel drive only.

The LS 500h can also be equipped with the Lexus Teammate hands-free driver assist system introduced for the 2022 model year. Also called Advanced Drive, this system can control acceleration, braking, and steering during single-lane highway driving, as well as execute lane changes, navigate certain interchanges, and operate in traffic jams, according to Lexus.

2023 Lexus LS

Other driver-assist tech carries over as well. The available Advanced Park system enables hands-free parallel and back-in parking, while the standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 suite includes expected driver aids like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

The 2023 Lexus LS is due at dealerships in late 2022. Pricing starts at $77,535 for the base LS 500 with rear-wheel drive, including a $1,150 destination charge. But you’ll pay $113,435 for a range-topping LS 500h hybrid with Lexus Teammate.

