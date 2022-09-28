The 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid starts at $27,785 (with destination) for the base LX trim level and arrives at dealerships later this month, Kia confirmed Tuesday in a press release.

That base price for this second-generation model represents a $1,800 hike over the previous-generation 2022 Niro Hybrid LX. In addition to that base model, the 2023 Niro Hybrid will be available in EX and SX trim levels, starting at $30,385 and $33,785, respectively. A Touring Package will also be available, but Kia didn’t mention the price or specific content.

2023 Kia Niro hybrid2023 Kia Niro hybrid

All three trim levels get EPA-estimated fuel economy of up to 53 mpg combined, according to Kia, which is achieved with a 1.6-liter inline-4 and 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, supplemented by a single electric motor.

Total system output is 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. Like its predecessor, the 2023 Niro Hybrid is only available with front-wheel drive.

2023 Kia Niro hybrid2023 Kia Niro hybrid

Kia revealed the new Niro family in April at the 2022 New York Auto Show. The lineup as before includes an all-electric Niro EV and a Niro PHEV (plug-in hybrid), and now more of a commitment to recycled/sustainable materials. The first-generation Niro EV is also continuing as a taxi special in its home country of South Korea.

The Niro’s former platform-mates, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid, aren’t coming back for 2023. The Hyundai Ioniq Electric—equivalent to the Niro EV—was discontinued in the U.S. after the 2021 model year. Hyundai has decided to repurpose the Ioniq name for a new all-EV sub-brand that launched with the Ioniq 5 hatchback, and will soon add the Ioniq 6 sedan and Ioniq 7 SUV.

