Valley Achievement Center (VAC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Bakersfield, California, was started in 1998 to provide children with autism and other developmental disabilities an educational setting where they would thrive. Over the last two decades, VAC and our services have grown dramatically to provide a wide variety of educational, behavior modification, and socialization programs for children and independent living, supportive employment and other individually tailored services for adults affected by autism and other developmental disabilities. With 4 program facilities and close to 200 amazing employees, Valley Achievement Center is here to serve you. Learn more about VAC’s programs and job opportunities to make a difference by going online at autism-vac.org, emailing info@autism-vac.org, or calling us at (661) 431-1466.