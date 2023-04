April is Autism Awareness Month and Three-Way Chevrolet is proud to support Inclusion Films. Join us on Studio 17 on April 14 as we discuss how Inclusion Films teaches filmmaking to individuals with developmental disabilities right here in Bakersfield.

These students learn important filmmaking skills from professionals in the film community. The students not only learn filmmaking but also the joy and discipline of creating films that everyone will enjoy.

Learn more on April 14 on Studio 17!