Rodriguez & Associates Trial Lawyers

Daniel Rodriquez, founder of Rodriquez & Associates Trial Lawyers in Bakersfield, CA, has always been an advocate for the people and serving under served communities.

As a proud sponsor of Autism Awareness, Daniel Rodriquez hopes to bring further awareness and understanding to this neurological condition that 1 in 54 children are affected by according to 2016 data.

There is beauty in understanding the diversity and individuality this condition brings to our world. Every person with autism is unique, and their experiences and perspectives can enrich our communities and broaden our understanding of what it means to be human.

“Who’s setting the tone for all this?” Rodriguez recently stated in an interview during his representation of a 16 year old boy who had been severely bullied and injured at school as a result.

“There must be accountability in the case of special needs students”, he stated in the interview.

As a sponsor of Autism Awareness, Rodriguez and Associates hope to bring more awareness, accountability, and understanding for those on the spectrum.