Adoption Awareness Month

November is National Adoption Month. KGET and Victory Family Services want to promote adoption awareness to bring attention to the needs of the youth in foster care and the need for adoptive families.

Each Thanksgiving, we gather together to give thanks for our families and the good things in life. For thousands of children in foster care, this cherished celebration is just a dream.

According to childwelfare.gov, there are more than 500,000 children in foster care in the United States who need permanent homes, many of these youth have been waiting years to be adopted. In Kern County alone, there are over 2,000 children in foster care. When one of those foster parents decides to fully commit and give a child a forever loving home, it not only gives them a family, it gives them hope for a brighter future.

For more information about adoption, foster care, and how you can help, visit Victory Family Services at VictoryFS.org.