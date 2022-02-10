WATCH: US men’s hockey team beats China 8-0

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A human trafficking bust in Oildale freed nearly a dozen victims Wednesday, including juveniles. This comes as the county rolls out new efforts to tackle human trafficking, and asks for your help. The District Attorney's Office says more human trafficking reports come from Kern than any other county in the country. Recent arrests show how a new human trafficking task force battles what the DA calls the world's fastest-growing crime. But law enforcement says recognizing the signs of human trafficking can help keep our community safe.

Law enforcement agencies including Bakersfield Police and the FBI arrested three people Wednesday on suspicion of human trafficking. It happened at this house on Hughes Avenue near Iris Street in Oildale. First responders say they rescued nine victims, including two who were under 18. The District Attorney's office says a new team helped make Wednesday's arrests.