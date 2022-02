BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that wounded four people at the Lone Oak Lounge last month, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Jesus Manjarrez, 27, was arrested in connection to the shooting on Friday according to the sheriff's office. He faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.