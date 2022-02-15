WATCH: Alex Hall stunts wild pull-back air ‘pretzel’ in slopestyle

KGET 17
by: Daniel Griffin
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 16: Gold medallist Alexander Hall of Team United States celebrates during the Men’s Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final flower ceremony on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 16, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Alex Hall capped off his first run of the men’s slopestyle final with an incredible maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01.