BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Hanging out at the soda fountain is an image indelibly etched into mid-20th century Americana. But those American Graffiti postcard doesn’t exist in real life, do they?

Well, not at the moment – at least not on 19th Street, where the Woolworth’s lunch counter is closed – temporarily – while the new owners, financial planners the Moneywise Guys, prepare for a major renovation.