Stevenson hits massive switch double 18 in ski big air final

KGET 17
by: NBC Sports
Silver medallist USA’s Colby Stevenson celebrates during the venue ceremony for the freestyle skiing men’s freeski big air event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on February 9, 2022. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: AFP via Getty Images
American Colby Stevenson landed a huge switch double cork 1800 with massive air to score a 91.25 on his third run of the men’s freeski big air final.