Stevenson hits massive switch double 18 in ski big air final

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — March 13 will mark the three-year anniversary of a horrific double murder in Grand Rapids, Michigan. But the killer has yet to be brought to justice.

Cherletta Baber-Bay, 47, and Keyona Griffin, 25, were found dead in their home on March 13, 2019. Officers arrived on the scene after getting a 911 call from someone inside the house, just before 10:30 a.m.