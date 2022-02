BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- An inmate at a Delano prison who said he tortured and killed his cellmate for refusing to stop talking about a rape will continue to serve a life term following an appellate court ruling this week.

The 5th District Court of Appeal on Thursday said a one-year enhancement must be removed from Travis Smoot's sentence but upheld his murder conviction and the term of 15 years to life he received in 2019. Smoot will be returned to Kern County for resentencing.