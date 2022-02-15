Interviews: Humphries, Meyers Taylor look for more medals

BEIJING (AP/NEXSTAR) — The Olympic routine for Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor has always been the same. They would arrive, train, compete, win a medal and go home.

Such was the case in 2010. And again in 2014. And again in 2018. Not this time.

The celebration after the monobob competition was short-lived for Humphries and Meyers Taylor. Barely 24 hours after they won their fourth Olympic medals they were back at work at the Yanqing Sliding Center.

Tuesday was the first day of official training for the traditional two-woman competition that begins Friday.

Humphries took monobob gold for the first time as a U.S. citizen. As you can imagine, it was an emotional experience.

“I waved that flag, and I sang the Star-Spangled Banner so loud, as loud as I could,” Humphries told reporter Jack Doles. “I felt on top of the world.”

Meyers Taylor came back from a battle with COVID to take the silver medal. She credits her family, teammates, and fans for encouraging her to push through it.

“It took every single of them reaching out to me and all of that positivity to get me to the start line,” Meyers Taylor said.

The pair hopes to add a little more hardware to their trophy case when the 2-person bobsled competition begins later this week.