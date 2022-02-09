Chloe Kim throws down 94-point run to win halfpipe gold

China 2022

USA’s Chloe Kim reacts as she wins the snowboard women’s halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 10, 2022. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Defending gold medalist Chloe Kim of the U.S. opened with a huge method air, then nailed a frontside 1080, a cab 900, switch backside 540, and a cab 1080 to score a 94.00 on Run 1 of the women’s snowboard halfpipe final.

