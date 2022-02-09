Chloe Kim throws down 94-point run to win halfpipe gold

KGET 17
by: Daniel Griffin
USA’s Chloe Kim reacts as she wins the snowboard women’s halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 10, 2022. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Defending gold medalist Chloe Kim of the U.S. opened with a huge method air, then nailed a frontside 1080, a cab 900, switch backside 540, and a cab 1080 to score a 94.00 on Run 1 of the women’s snowboard halfpipe final.