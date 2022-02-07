Canadian Max Parrot improves to gold in snowboard slopestyle

KGET 17
by: NBC Sports
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 07: Gold medalist Max Parrot of Team Canada (C), Silver medalist Su Yiming of Team China (L) and Bronze medalist Mark McMorris of Team Canada (R) pose with their medals during the Men’s Snowboarding Slopestyle Medal Ceremony at Medal Plaza on February 07, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Canada’s Max Parrot, snowboard slopestyle silver medalist at the 2018 Games, executed a clean, technical second run with a pair of 1620s to score a 90.96 and improved to gold in the event.