2022 Winter Olympics schedule on NBC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified a man from Pasadena, Calif., as the victim of a fatal crash on the Grapevine last month.

Robert Steven Meza, 27, was driving in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Fort Tejon Road when another car hit him around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 14. He died on scene from his injuries.