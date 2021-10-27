2022 Offices Up For Reelection

County-wide Elections

Federal Offices

  • US Senator
  • US Rep, 21st District
  • US Rep, 23rd District

CA State Offices

  • Governor
  • Lt Governor
  • Secretary of State
  • Controller
  • Treasurer
  • Attorney General
  • Insurance Commissioner
  • Superintendent of Public Instruction
  • Member Board of Equalization, 1st District
  • Senator, 14th District
  • Senator, 16th District
  • Member of Assembly, 21st District
  • Member of Assembly, 26th District
  • Member of Assembly, 32nd District
  • Member of Assembly, 34th District

Kern County Offices

  • Supervisor, 2nd District
  • Supervisor, 3rd District
  • Assessor-Recorder
  • Auditor-Controller-Clerk
  • District Attorney
  • Sheriff
  • Treasure-Tax Collector
  • Water Agency Division 1
  • Water Agency Division 2
  • Water Agency Division 4
  • Water Agency Division 5

City-wide Elections

Arvin

Bakersfield

  • City Council, Ward 3
  • City Council, Ward 4
  • City Council, Ward 7

California City

Delano

  • City Council, Ward 3
  • City Council, Ward 4
  • City Council, Ward 7

Maricopa

McFarland

Ridgecrest

  • City Council, Ward 3
  • City Council, Ward 4
  • City Council, Ward 7

Shafter

Taft

  • City Council, Ward 3
  • City Council, Ward 4
  • City Council, Ward 7

Tehachapi

  • City Council, Ward 3
  • City Council, Ward 4
  • City Council, Ward 7

Wasco

School District Elections

Bakersfield City School District

  • Trustee, Area 2
  • Trustee, Area 4

Kern County Board of Education

  • Superintendent
  • Trustee, Area 1
  • Trustee, Area 2
  • Trustee, Area 3
  • Trustee, Area 7

Kern County Community College District

  • Trustee, Area 1
  • Trustee, Area 2
  • Trustee, Area 3
  • Trustee, Area 4
  • Trustee, Area 5
  • Trustee, Area 6
  • Trustee, Area 7

Kern High School District

  • Superintendent (appointed)
  • Trustee, Area 1
  • Trustee, Area 2
  • Trustee, Area 3
  • Trustee, Area 4
  • Trustee, Area 5

Panama-Buena Vista School District

  • Supervisor
  • Trustee
  • Trustee
  • Trustee
  • Trustee
  • Trustee