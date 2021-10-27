2022 Offices Up For Reelection

Skip to content
County-wide Elections
Federal Offices
- US Senator
- US Rep, 21st District
- US Rep, 23rd District
CA State Offices
- Governor
- Lt Governor
- Secretary of State
- Controller
- Treasurer
- Attorney General
- Insurance Commissioner
- Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Member Board of Equalization, 1st District
- Senator, 14th District
- Senator, 16th District
- Member of Assembly, 21st District
- Member of Assembly, 26th District
- Member of Assembly, 32nd District
- Member of Assembly, 34th District
Kern County Offices
- Supervisor, 2nd District
- Supervisor, 3rd District
- Assessor-Recorder
- Auditor-Controller-Clerk
- District Attorney
- Sheriff
- Treasure-Tax Collector
- Water Agency Division 1
- Water Agency Division 2
- Water Agency Division 4
- Water Agency Division 5
City-wide Elections
- City Council, Ward 3
- City Council, Ward 4
- City Council, Ward 7
California City
Maricopa
McFarland
Shafter
Wasco
School District Elections
Bakersfield City School District
- Trustee, Area 2
- Trustee, Area 4
Kern County Board of Education
- Superintendent
- Trustee, Area 1
- Trustee, Area 2
- Trustee, Area 3
- Trustee, Area 7
Kern County Community College District
- Trustee, Area 1
- Trustee, Area 2
- Trustee, Area 3
- Trustee, Area 4
- Trustee, Area 5
- Trustee, Area 6
- Trustee, Area 7
Kern High School District
- Superintendent (appointed)
- Trustee, Area 1
- Trustee, Area 2
- Trustee, Area 3
- Trustee, Area 4
- Trustee, Area 5
Panama-Buena Vista School District
- Supervisor
- Trustee
- Trustee
- Trustee
- Trustee
- Trustee