The Bakersfield Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), in conjunction with NAOSH week, which raises awareness of safety in the workplace, is holding its annual “Safety-on-the-Job” poster contest for kids!

Three lucky winners will each receive a $50 gift card and see their drawing on KGET TV 17!

Entries must be submitted on or before

Friday, April 24 at 5pm

This contest is open to children ages of 5 through 13.

Submit your child’s drawing to KGET-TV 17 located at 2120 L Street or by email at Social@KGET.com. For information call 661-283-1700

How to Enter

To enter, submit a color picture illustrating “Safety on the Job” on an 8 1/2″ x 11″ sheet of paper. Entries will be received at the KGET-TV 17 front office at 2120 L Street during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.

Include child’s name and age, plus a parent or guardian’s street address, phone number, and e-mail address so that winners may be notified.

One (1) winner will be selected from each age group:

Ages 5-7 Ages 8-10 Ages 11-13

One (1) entry per person. All entries become the property of KGET-TV 17 and will not be returned.

An independent panel of judges will select the three winning entries that best illustrate the theme of “Safety on the Job.” Decisions are at the discretion of the independent panel and will be judged on the basis of creativity. Entries will be judged at contest end, and prizes will be awarded then.

The winner of each age group will receive a $50 gift card and will be announced the following week on 17 Sunrise and notified by email, phone, or postal mail.

Click here for full Contest Rules.