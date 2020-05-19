Mental Health Awareness Month

Now more than ever, we need to find ways to stay connected with our community. No one should feel alone or without the information, support, and help they need. On top of the everyday issues we deal with, the outbreak of COVID-19 has been a source of fear and anxiety for both adults and children.
Do you need help? Know someone who does?
If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others:
- If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, CALL 911
- Visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness help site, or contact them:
1-800-950-NAMI or by email
- Text the Crisis Text Line by texting NAMI to 741-741
- Visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224
- Visit the CDC website for Coping With Stress during COVID-19.
LOCAL SPOTLIGHT
Howard Acosta is a local licensed psychotherapist and author who has written UCoping, a short book featuring evidence-based coping mechanisms for use during these times of high stress.
Click here to get your copy at Amazon.