BC Renegades – Panini Kabob Grill Sweepstakes

Two lucky winners will each receive four BC Renegades Football tickets good for any 2019 regular season home game and a $25 gift certificate certificate to the all-new Panini Kabob Grill – located next to the Valley Plaza Mall!

Hurry, contest ends Friday, September 6 at noon – Good luck!

About Panini Kabob Grill – Panini Kabob Grill is an upscale, fast-casual restaurant with 13 locations all over Southern California. Formerly known as Panini Café, its juicy kabobs’ popularity grew so popular that it prompted its name change to Panini Kabob Grill as of 2017. Panini Kabob Grill prides itself on providing guests the “best of the best” their home has to offer by preparing their wide array of Mediterranean-inspired food from

scratch every single day with only the freshest and highest quality ingredients, such as organic, antibiotic/hormone-free, and all-natural ingredients. They strive to provide the most flavorful, delicious

and healthiest dishes for all – from meat-lovers, seafood fans, vegetarians, and vegans alike. For more information, please visit PaniniKabobGrill.com.